League Two
Newport19:45Crawley
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Crawley Town

Mark O'Brien
Mark O'Brien should return for the Exiles

Defender Mark O'Brien is available again for Newport who are expecting a crowd of around 6,000 for their League Two clash with Harry Kewell's Crawley.

Midfielder Emmanuel Osadebe and striker Aaron Collins could both be involved for the hosts after joining on loan.

The Red Devils have a clean bill of health in terms of injuries for their trip to Rodney Parade.

However, midfielder Josh Payne will miss the trip to Rodney Parade as he serves the final game of a suspension.

Friday 19th January 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton27166562273554
2Notts County27149446281851
3Accrington26144844301446
4Wycombe27137749361346
5Exeter2614393632445
6Lincoln City27128737261144
7Mansfield27111153829944
8Coventry2713592819944
9Swindon26142103934544
10Newport2711973731642
11Colchester2811893734341
12Cambridge2710892531-638
13Carlisle27107103837137
14Crawley27106112731-436
15Stevenage2797113740-334
16Cheltenham2897123741-434
17Grimsby2897122738-1134
18Port Vale2895143036-632
19Morecambe2778122737-1029
20Crewe2792162942-1329
21Yeovil2777133748-1128
22Chesterfield2866162851-2324
23Forest Green2765162648-2223
24Barnet2755172641-1520
