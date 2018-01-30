Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
Formartine United20:00Cove Rangers
Venue: North Lodge Park, Scotland

Formartine United v Cove Rangers

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Formartine United

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Crawford
  • 6McKeown
  • 4Anderson
  • 3MacPhee
  • 7Rodger
  • 8Lawson
  • 9Mackintosh
  • 5Burnett
  • 10Wood
  • 11Barbour

Substitutes

  • 12Michie
  • 14Dingwall
  • 15Gethins
  • 21Sim

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 2Ross
  • 6Kelly
  • 5Watson
  • 3Redford
  • 8Campbell
  • 10Milne
  • 7Masson
  • 4Strachan
  • 11Stott
  • 9Megginson

Substitutes

  • 12Scully
  • 14McManus
  • 15Lawrie
  • 16Robertson
  • 17Gray
  • 18Park
  • 21Smith
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

