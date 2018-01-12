Theo Walcott: Everton in negotiations to sign Arsenal forward permanently

Walcott has scored 108 goals for Arsenal since joining in 2006

Everton manager Sam Allardyce says the club is negotiating with Arsenal to sign Theo Walcott on a permanent deal.

Allardyce said the 28-year-old forward would be a "fantastic addition", who would offer "goalscoring threat".

He added: "I don't think there's a chance of a loan. It's not imminent but negotiations are going on.

"I don't get optimistic otherwise I get disappointed. I'll be very excited and enthused when someone, even if it's not Theo, has signed on the dotted line."

Allardyce, who has already signed striker Cenk Tosun from Besitkas for £27m in January, says any signings made in addition to a deal for Walcott would only happen if players left Everton first.

But he views Walcott as "proven", citing his "goalscoring threat" and "crossing ability" as key attributes.

"He's scored 100 goals for Arsenal from wide positions," said Allardyce. "His pace is a key strength which we lack. To add goals would be very important for me. And he's only 28.

"If it's possible to be over the line I'd be delighted. If that can be sorted out it would be a great addition from an attacking point of view."

Walcott - a two-time FA Cup winner with Arsenal - has featured 395 times for the club in 13 seasons since joining for £5m from Southampton in 2006.

But he has only played 47 minutes in the Premier League this season in five substitute appearances and has mainly been used in Europa League matches, playing 423 minutes.

He has scored 108 goals for the Gunners, with his most prolific season coming in 2012-2013, when he found the net 21 times in 43 appearances.