Cardiff City sign Norwich winger Wildschut on loan

Cardiff City have signed winger Yanic Wildschut from Norwich on loan until the end of the 2017-18 season.

The 26-year-old joined the Canaries from Wigan in January, 2017, but has scored only once this season.

He moved from his Netherlands homeland in 2014 to Middlesbrough and joined Wigan in January, 2016.

Wildschut has joined Championship promotion challengers Bluebirds with the option of becoming a permanent signing at the end of the campaign.

More to follow.