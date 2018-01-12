Welsh Premier League & non-league round up

JD Welsh Premier League

Saturday, 13 January (all games 17:15 GMT)

Cefn Druids v Llandudno FC: As the first half of the season draws to a close and the league splits into two halves, sixth place is on the line at The Rock where Cefn Druids - currently in the final place in the top half - host seventh-placed Llandudno.

The visitors are three points behind Druids, but have a superior goal difference of four and must win to overtake their opponents.

Barry Town v Bala Town: Of the three teams vying for the all-important sixth slot, Barry Town are the least likely to make the cut because of inferior goal difference while Bala are already assured of finishing the first half of the season in the top section.

HOW THEY STAND - Welsh Premier League table

Aberystwyth v Connah's Quay Nomads: The hosts are only four points out of the relegation zone as they face title hopefuls Connah's Quay Nomads.

Carmarthen Town v Cardiff Met: The pressure is off the visitors for a top-six place, but Carmarthen Town's survival in the division is under threat as they sit bottom of the table, seven points adrift of safety.

Newtown v Prestatyn Town: The hosts hope to follow up Tuesday's 3-2 win over Cardiff Met to keep themselves clear of the relegation battle. The visitors have secured as top-six slot, but Newtown's hopes of doing so are over.

The New Saints v Bangor City: While other minds will be on making the cut, it's first versus third at Park Hall with The New Saints hoping to stretch their nine-point lead as Bangor City hope to take over from Connah's Quay Nomads in second place.

Evo-Stik Southern Premier League

Saturday, 13 January

Farnborough Town v Merthyr Town

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One North

Colwyn Bay v Radcliffe Borough

Orchard Welsh Women's Premier League

Sunday, 14 January

Abergavenny v Caernarfon

Caldicot Town v Llandudno

Cardiff City v Cyncoed

Cardiff Met v Rhyl

Swansea City v Port Talbot