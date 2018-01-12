Derby County goalkeeper Scott Carson is worthy of an England recall because of his form in the Championship, says Rams boss Gary Rowett.

Carson, 32, who made the last of his four England appearances six years ago, has kept five clean sheets in his last seven league games and made a string of fine saves against Manchester United in their 2-0 defeat in the third round of the FA Cup.

His efforts have helped the East Midlands club to second place in the Championship, and have prompted Derby fans to chant for his return to the national team.

"I can't imagine that there is another goalkeeper performing as well as he is week in and week out," Rowett told BBC East Midlands Today.

Already this season, England boss Gareth Southgate has called up a goalkeeper from the Championship, with Norwich's Angus Gunn joining the senior squad in November.

Carson, who won the division's Player of the Month award for December, still harbours international ambitions, saying: "It is not something I will give up hope on."