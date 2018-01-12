Demi Stokes: Manchester City Women and England defender signs new deal

Demi Stokes (right) played for England at last year's European Championships

England defender Demi Stokes has signed a new three-year contract with Women's Super League champions Manchester City.

The 26-year-old left-back joined the club in 2015 after a scholarship in the United States, and has played 76 times for Nick Cushing's side.

Stokes, who made her international debut in 2014, helped Manchester City win a domestic treble last season.

"It's nice to be rewarded for all my hard work and move in the right direction," she told the club website.

"It's just enjoyable to be around other people who want to win and want to push each other - it's just a great atmosphere."

