Anthony Cook: Woking sign Ebbsfleet United winger on loan

Woking boss Anthony Limbrick has signed two players so far during the January transfer window

Woking have signed winger Anthony Cook from fellow National League side Ebbsfleet United on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has made nine appearances for the Fleet this season.

The former Dagenham & Redbridge, Chelmsford City and Bromley player joins his younger brother Regan Charles-Cook at Kingfield.

Cook is eligible to make his debut for the Cards in their home game against Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

