Tom James: Yeovil Town defender signs improved contract
Yeovil Town have given an improved contract to defender Tom James.
The 21-year-old joined the Glovers in January 2017 and has made 20 league appearances for the League Two side.
The former Cardiff City youngster - who can play in any role across the back four - remains contracted at Huish Park until the end of the 2018-19 season.
"Hopefully now I can repay the gaffer's trust in me and continue to improve and help the team push forward in the right direction," he told the club website.