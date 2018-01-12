Chris Humphrey: Bury winger loaned to Barrow for remainder of the season

From the section

Chris Humphrey was a League One promotion winner with Preston earlier in his career

Bury have loaned winger Chris Humphrey to National League side Barrow for the remainder of the season.

Humphrey, 30, joined the Shakers last summer after a spell in Scotland with Hibernian, but played just 13 games.

The Jamaica international made 155 appearances with Motherwell, scoring eight goals, and eight goals in 133 games for Preston North End.

He began his professional career at Shrewsbury Town, where he scored twice in 88 games.

Barrow have the winger available for the FA Trophy trip to Brackley Town on Saturday.

