Jordan Williams: Lincoln City sign Rochdale midfielder on loan for the rest of the season

Jordan Williams impressed for Barrow in the FA Cup against Rochdale last season to earn a summer move

Rochdale have loaned Welsh midfielder Jordan Williams to Lincoln City for the remainder of the season.

Williams, 25, joined Dale from National League side Barrow in June 2017 and has made 19 appearances this season.

"The atmosphere here is great," Williams said. "[Lincoln boss] Danny Cowley has spoken to me, and I know the interest has been there for a while.

"He spoke about how he wants to use me and the direction that the club is going in and it's great."

Only seven of Williams' 19 outings for Dale have been starts and boss Keith Hill wants him to get first-team football.

"I've still got a lot of faith in him," Hill said. "He is our player, but he needs to play football matches."

