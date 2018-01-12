Liverpool v Man City: Select your combined XI

Liverpool and Manchester City face each other on Sunday in what will be a meeting of the Premier League's two most prolific attacks.

Leaders City have notched up 64 goals from 22 games this term, while fourth-placed Liverpool have scored 50 times.

Mohamed Salah has contributed 17 of those goals for the Reds, while Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero have been on target 14 and 13 times respectively for Pep Guardiola's side.

But, if you could select from Liverpool and Manchester City's squads, would all three be in your combined starting XI?

And what about at the back? Ederson or Simon Mignolet in goal? Does John Stones line up with Virgil van Dijk?

Choose your preferred formation and make your selection below - and then share it on social media.

