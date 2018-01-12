James Vaughan: Wigan Athletic sign Sunderland striker on an 18-month deal

James Vaughan (left) scored his last goal for Sunderland against Burton Albion on 25 November

Wigan Athletic have signed striker James Vaughan from Championship strugglers Sunderland for an undisclosed fee on an 18-month deal.

Vaughan, 29, scored 24 goals in League One for Bury last season, but managed just two in 25 this term following a summer move to Wearside.

The Birmingham-born forward has played in the Premier League, Championship and League One during his career.

"James brings added experience and firepower," Latics boss Paul Cook said.

"This time last year, James was amongst the leading goal-scorers in this division and I think it speaks volumes of the club that we have been able to bring him here."

Meanwhile, Sunderland have confirmed goalkeeper Mika Domingues has left the club by mutual consent.

The 26-year-old joined the Wearsiders in September 2016 but did not make a first-team appearance.

