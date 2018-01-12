Charlie Rowan: Watford defender joins Accrington Stanley until end of the season
- From the section Accrington
Watford have loaned defender Charlie Rowan to League Two promotion hopefuls Accrington Stanley for the remainder of the season.
Centre-back Rowan, 20, has played for the Hornets Under-23 team and was skipper of the 2015-16 Under-18 championship-winning team.
He is yet to make his first-team debut for the Premier League club.
"This is my first loan move and I couldn't ask for more than to be at a good club," Rowan said.
Rowan is available for Accrington's trip to Cheltenham Town on Saturday.
