Aaron Williams: Forward leaves Newport County by mutual consent

Forward Aaron Williams has left Newport County by mutual consent.

The 24-year-old arrived at Rodney Parade from Peterborough United in January 2017 and played 16 games last season for the League Two club.

Williams joined National League North side Brackley Town in August on loan and has scored 15 goals.

Newport said: "The club would like to take the opportunity to thank Aaron for his service... and we wish him all the best with his future career."