Millie Farrow: Bristol City Women sign Chelsea Ladies forward

Millie Farrow has represented England at under-19 and under-23 level

Women's Super League One club Bristol City have signed Chelsea's England Under-23 international Millie Farrow.

The 21-year-old forward previously spent time on with the Vixens during the 2016 summer season, scoring 11 goals in 16 appearances.

In April 2017, she suffered a knee injury which ended a second loan spell with Willie Kirk's side.

"It's fantastic to be back and I'm grateful to Willie and the club for the opportunity," she told City's website.

"I would like to thank the medical team and all of the staff at Chelsea for helping me with my rehab."

