Jose Mourinho has 'contempt' for Antonio Conte row

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he feels "contempt" for the row in which he and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte have traded insults.

Conte stated on Tuesday that he "will not forget" the feud with his rival.

But the Portuguese said on Friday: "I think when a person insults another, you can expect a response or you can expect contempt, silence.

"The first time he insulted me, I had a response that I know that touched the point where he really feels hurt."

He added: "Then he insulted me for a second time, but now I change. For me, contempt means end of the story."

It is Mourinho's attempt to draw a line under his feud with the Italian, which was reignited last week.

However, this month's exchanges have not been the first between the two bosses.

Best of enemies - a history of confrontation

19 October 2017: Conte says Mourinho needs to "look at himself" and stop talking about his former side

29 July 2017: Conte says that he must avoid "a Mourinho season" as the champions attempt to defend their Premier League title.

14 March 2017: Mourinho tells Chelsea fans "I'm still number one" after being heckled during his side's FA Cup loss at Stamford Bridge

12 February 2017: Conte says he does not like Mourinho's "joking" after the Manchester United boss said Chelsea cannot be caught because they are a "defensive team"

23 October 2016: Conte says he was "not mocking anyone" after appearing to antagonise Mourinho in Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge

Ibrahimovic 'not happy with his condition'

Mourinho also gave an update on striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic ahead of Monday's Premier League game against Stoke (20:00 GMT).

The 36-year-old Swedish striker has made seven appearances since returning from a cruciate knee-ligament injury in November, but he has not played since Boxing Day.

"Zlatan is injured or is not totally happy with his condition," said Mourinho.

"He fought like a tiger, he was starting having minutes here and there. He had a start and had 60 minutes in one game, started another one and had 45 [minutes] and he was not happy with his feelings.

"He consulted other doctors, other opinions and we all make the decision to stop. When he's feeling really good, [he will] come back to the work.

"The date for him to be back to training with the team was around the end of January, beginning of February, so let's hope his feelings are better and we have him with us as soon as possible."