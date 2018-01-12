League Cup: Semi-finals get reserve date after snow warning

Ballymena and Cliftonville are scheduled to meet in a Showgrounds semi-final on Tuesday night

Tuesday night's League Cup semi-finals are in jeopardy because of expected snow and they will be played 24 hours later if it results in postponements.

Holders Ballymena will host Cliftonville while Dungannon Swifts take on Crusaders at Stangmore Park.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning of frequent and heavy hail and snow showers on Monday and Tuesday.

The semi-finals were scheduled for last month but were called off because of frozen pitches.

"Should the inclement weather result in a postponement we will attempt to play the game on Wednesday," said NIFL.

NIFL is attempting to avoid a fixtures backlog after a number of games fell victim to the weather in recent weeks.

Supporters will be given free admission into three rearranged Premiership matches which were abandoned because of dangerous winds on 2 January.