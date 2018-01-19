Championship
Fulham15:00Burton
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Burton Albion

Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli celebrates their injury-time penalty winner at Middlesbrough
Fulham have won seven of their past 10 Championship games and are unbeaten in five league matches
Follow Saturday's EFL action from 14:00 GMT

Fulham captain Tom Cairney is a doubt after missing their last two games with a niggling knee injury.

Togo international Floyd Ayite will have the calf injury which has kept him sidelined since 2 January assessed.

Burton are without midfielder Will Miller, who is out for the rest of the season with the knee injury he suffered in last Saturday's home defeat by QPR.

But boss Nigel Clough does have the option of bringing in on-loan West Ham United forward Martin Samuelsen.

After winning just one of their opening 10 Championship away games this season, the Brewers are on a run of three successive victories on the road.

Burton manager Nigel Clough:

"We are catching Fulham on an upward turn, showing the form they are capable of and didn't mange at the start of the season.

"We beat them here but now they are starting to hit their stride and are one of those teams who are capable of making the top six and being in the Premier League in six months.

"With all due respect to the last three teams we have just beaten on the road, Fulham are a different class so it will be very difficult."

SAM's prediction
Home win 75%Draw 15%Away win 10%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

MATCH FACTS

  • This is only the second meeting between these sides at Craven Cottage, the last having finished 1-1 in September 2016.
  • Burton won this season's first meeting in September, their only win over Fulham in four previous attempts.
  • Fulham have picked up 13 points from a possible 15 in their last five league games - more than the Cottagers picked up in their previous 11 games.
  • Aboubakar Kamara has bagged a brace in two of his last three league appearances for Fulham, having only scored twice in his previous 19 appearances.
  • Lloyd Dyer is Burton's leading marksman this season with five goals. Only Birmingham (four each for Sam Gallagher and Jacques Maghoma) have a lower top scorer in the EFL.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 20th January 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves27195350203062
2Derby27157544232152
3Cardiff27155740251550
4Aston Villa27138639241547
5Bristol City2713864032847
6Sheff Utd27134104031943
7Leeds27134103729843
8Fulham2711974034642
9Middlesbrough27125103527841
10Preston27101163127441
11Brentford27101074135640
12Ipswich27123124039139
13Norwich27107102731-437
14QPR2789103137-633
15Nottm Forest27102153343-1032
16Millwall27710102930-131
17Sheff Wed27710103034-431
18Reading2778123035-529
19Barnsley2769122737-1027
20Hull27510123944-525
21Bolton2767142545-2025
22Burton2766152146-2524
23Birmingham2765161538-2323
24Sunderland27410132947-1822
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC