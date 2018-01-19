Fulham v Burton Albion
Fulham captain Tom Cairney is a doubt after missing their last two games with a niggling knee injury.
Togo international Floyd Ayite will have the calf injury which has kept him sidelined since 2 January assessed.
Burton are without midfielder Will Miller, who is out for the rest of the season with the knee injury he suffered in last Saturday's home defeat by QPR.
But boss Nigel Clough does have the option of bringing in on-loan West Ham United forward Martin Samuelsen.
After winning just one of their opening 10 Championship away games this season, the Brewers are on a run of three successive victories on the road.
Burton manager Nigel Clough:
"We are catching Fulham on an upward turn, showing the form they are capable of and didn't mange at the start of the season.
"We beat them here but now they are starting to hit their stride and are one of those teams who are capable of making the top six and being in the Premier League in six months.
"With all due respect to the last three teams we have just beaten on the road, Fulham are a different class so it will be very difficult."
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 75%
|Draw 15%
|Away win 10%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
MATCH FACTS
- This is only the second meeting between these sides at Craven Cottage, the last having finished 1-1 in September 2016.
- Burton won this season's first meeting in September, their only win over Fulham in four previous attempts.
- Fulham have picked up 13 points from a possible 15 in their last five league games - more than the Cottagers picked up in their previous 11 games.
- Aboubakar Kamara has bagged a brace in two of his last three league appearances for Fulham, having only scored twice in his previous 19 appearances.
- Lloyd Dyer is Burton's leading marksman this season with five goals. Only Birmingham (four each for Sam Gallagher and Jacques Maghoma) have a lower top scorer in the EFL.