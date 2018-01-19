Championship
QPR15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Middlesbrough

QPR manager Ian Holloway looks on from the dugout
Ian Holloway's QPR have won back-to-back Championship games
Follow Saturday's EFL action from 14:00 GMT

QPR will check on defender Alex Baptiste (back), while full-back James Perch is close to returning from a long-term knee injury.

Midfielder Jordan Cousins is back in training after a hamstring problem, but winger David Wheeler (ankle) and striker Paul Smyth (thigh) are out.

Boro are expected to travel with a full squad despite flu affecting some unnamed players in the week.

Britt Assombolonga could start up front after appearing as a sub last weekend.

SAM's prediction
Home win 28%Draw 28%Away win 44%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • QPR have lost each of their last three league matches against Middlesbrough since a run of four consecutive wins between September 2010 and March 2014.
  • Middlesbrough have never won back-to-back away league matches against the Hoops.
  • R's boss Ian Holloway hasn't lost a home league match against Tony Pulis since February 1999, with Gillingham winning 1-0 at Bristol Rovers with a goal from Andy Hessenthaler.
  • Middlesbrough are on a two-game winning streak on the road in the league after three successive losses - they haven't won three in a row since January 2016 (four consecutive away wins).
  • Boro are the only side in the competition yet to drop points from a leading position this season - winning all 12 games when going ahead.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves27195350203062
2Derby27157544232152
3Cardiff27155740251550
4Aston Villa27138639241547
5Bristol City2713864032847
6Sheff Utd27134104031943
7Leeds27134103729843
8Fulham2711974034642
9Middlesbrough27125103527841
10Preston27101163127441
11Brentford27101074135640
12Ipswich27123124039139
13Norwich27107102731-437
14QPR2789103137-633
15Nottm Forest27102153343-1032
16Millwall27710102930-131
17Sheff Wed27710103034-431
18Reading2778123035-529
19Barnsley2769122737-1027
20Hull27510123944-525
21Bolton2767142545-2025
22Burton2766152146-2524
23Birmingham2765161538-2323
24Sunderland27410132947-1822
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC