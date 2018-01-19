Norwich City v Sheffield United

From the section

Marley Watkins (right) has missed Norwich's past three games

On-loan Tottenham midfielder Marcus Edwards must wait for his Norwich City debut because of a back problem.

Marley Watkins may play but Tom Trybull is out and Russell Martin, Cameron Jerome and Steven Naismith have left.

Sheffield United could give debuts to new signings Ricky Holmes, Ryan Leonard and Lee Evans.

Midfielder David Brooks is recovering from glandular fever, but James Wilson could start after coming off the bench against Sheffield Wednesday last week.

SAM's prediction Home win 42% Draw 28% Away win 30%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

MATCH FACTS