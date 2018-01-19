Norwich City v Sheffield United
On-loan Tottenham midfielder Marcus Edwards must wait for his Norwich City debut because of a back problem.
Marley Watkins may play but Tom Trybull is out and Russell Martin, Cameron Jerome and Steven Naismith have left.
Sheffield United could give debuts to new signings Ricky Holmes, Ryan Leonard and Lee Evans.
Midfielder David Brooks is recovering from glandular fever, but James Wilson could start after coming off the bench against Sheffield Wednesday last week.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 42%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 30%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
MATCH FACTS
- Norwich have won eight of their last nine home league matches against Sheffield United (L1) including each of the last five.
- These sides have not shared a draw in a league match in any of the last 15 meetings, with Norwich winning 10 and Sheffield United winning five.
- Wes Hoolahan scored a hat-trick the last time these sides met at Carrow Road in the league - it remains his only hat-trick in the Football League to date.
- Sheffield United have managed just one win in their last 10 Championship fixtures (D4 L5), a 3-0 victory at home to bottom club Sunderland.
- Since Christmas, Norwich have picked up 10 points from a possible 12 (W3 D1), winning just one of the previous 10 beforehand (D2 L7).
- Blades' striker Leon Clarke has scored just one goal in his last six league appearances, after scoring 10 in the six games previous.