Championship
Wolves15:00Nottm Forest
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest

New Forest boss Aitor Karanka has only been on the losing side once in his five previous meetings with Wolves as a manager
Follow Saturday's EFL action from 14:00 GMT

Championship leaders Wolves remain without defender Ruben Vinagre, who completes his three-game ban.

But Wolves boss Nuno is expected to revert to his regular Championship team, having made eight changes for the midweek FA Cup defeat at Swansea.

Nottingham Forest are still without striker Daryl Murphy (rib).

Attacker Jamie Ward is also unavailable because of injury, but centre-back Joe Worrall is back in the squad after serving a one-match suspension.

Wolves have concerns over midfielder Ruben Neves and Romain Saiss, who are both now one booking away from a two-match ban, with the next cut-off point to erase that risk still 10 matches away.

Wolves start the day 10 points clear at the top, 12 points ahead of third-placed Cardiff and 30 points better off than 15th-placed Forest.

Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka told BBC Nottingham Sport:

"We need to forget the opponent and, to grow, we need to think about ourselves.

"If we go to Wolves thinking 'they are top of the table and it is going to be impossible to win' then it is better to stay at home. And I haven't come here to stay at home. I have come here to win games and improve the team as much as possible.

"I am really pleased for Nuno. I have known him for a few years and he has done a great job."

SAM's prediction
Home win 73%Draw 16%Away win 11%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Wolves are unbeaten in six league matches against Nottingham Forest.
  • Forest have not lost four consecutive league matches against Wolves since a run of five straight defeats between 1971 and 1977.
  • Wolves are unbeaten in their past 13 league games. Only Blackburn Rovers (15) and Liverpool (14) are on a longer unbeaten run within the top four tiers of English league football.
  • Aitor Karanka has won each of his last four matches against Wolves in all competitions since losing his first in October 2014 at Molineux as Middlesbrough boss.
  • Diogo Jota has been directly involved in 15 goals for Wolves this season. No midfielder has been involved in more in the competition.
  • Nottingham Forest's 4-2 FA Cup third round win against holders Arsenal is their only win in the last seven games.

Saturday 20th January 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves27195350203062
2Derby27157544232152
3Cardiff27155740251550
4Aston Villa27138639241547
5Bristol City2713864032847
6Sheff Utd27134104031943
7Leeds27134103729843
8Fulham2711974034642
9Middlesbrough27125103527841
10Preston27101163127441
11Brentford27101074135640
12Ipswich27123124039139
13Norwich27107102731-437
14QPR2789103137-633
15Nottm Forest27102153343-1032
16Millwall27710102930-131
17Sheff Wed27710103034-431
18Reading2778123035-529
19Barnsley2769122737-1027
20Hull27510123944-525
21Bolton2767142545-2025
22Burton2766152146-2524
23Birmingham2765161538-2323
24Sunderland27410132947-1822
View full Championship table

