Bolton Wanderers v Ipswich Town
- From the section Championship
Bolton Wanderers could welcome back midfielder Karl Henry for the visit of Ipswich Town on Saturday.
Henry has missed Bolton's past two games with hamstring and back injuries but returned to training this week.
Ipswich will include defender Cameron Carter-Vickers in their squad after he signed on loan from Tottenham.
Jordan Spence misses out as he serves the final game of a three-match ban, though keeper Bartosz Bialkowski could play after a calf problem.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 38%
|Draw 29%
|Away win 33%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
MATCH FACTS
- Bolton are winless in nine league matches against Ipswich (D3 L6) since winning 4-1 in a Premier League game in April 2002 with Fredi Bobic scoring a first-half hat-trick.
- The Tractor Boys have kept clean sheets in five of their last six league games against Bolton (W4 D2).
- After losing their first five home league games of the season, Bolton have lost just one of the following eight (W5 D2), winning the last two.
- Mick McCarthy has won one of his nine away league visits to Bolton as a manager (D4 L4) with that victory coming in December 2012 as Ipswich manager.
- Gary Madine has been directly involved in 11 goals in his last 13 league games (7 goals, 4 assists), after just three in his first 14 such games of the season (2 goals, 1 assist).
- Ipswich are without a win in their last three league away games, scoring just once; they haven't lost four or more successive away games since Jim Magilton was in charge (losing six games between Nov-Dec 2007).