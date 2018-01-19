Aston Villa v Barnsley
Aston Villa will assess midfielders Glenn Whelan, who picked up a knock in the win at Nottingham Forest last week, and Mile Jedinak, who is a doubt having trained only once this week.
Reserve goalkeeper Jed Steer may need surgery after his shoulder injury in the FA Cup defeat by Peterborough.
Barnsley winger Lloyd Isgrove should be fit after coming off with a dead leg in the 0-0 draw with leaders Wolves.
On-loan Villa midfielder Gary Gardner cannot feature against his parent club.
Fourth-placed Villa, chasing a fourth straight league win, start the day 20 points and 15 places better off than 19th-placed Barnsley.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 68%
|Draw 20%
|Away win 12%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Villa have not beaten Barnsley in a home league game for 46 years - since a 2-0 win in January 1972, with goals from Andy Lochhead and Bruce Rioch.
- Barnsley's 3-0 home defeat at Oakwell in September was their first defeat in four league meetings with Villa.
- Since their 3-1 win at Villa Park in February 2017, Barnsley have won just four of their last 20 away games in the Championship.
- Albert Adomah has had a hand in nine goals in 10 league starts against Barnsley (six goals, three assists), scoring a brace at Oakwell in September.
- Aston Villa have won 11 more points after 27 games this season (47 pts) than at this stage in 2016-17.
- Adam Hammill (39) has created more goalscoring chances without providing a single assist than any other Championship player this season.