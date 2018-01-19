Championship
Aston Villa15:00Barnsley
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Barnsley

Mile Jedinak
Mile Jedinak has scored once in 11 appearances for Aston Villa this season
Follow Saturday's EFL action from 14:00 GMT

Aston Villa will assess midfielders Glenn Whelan, who picked up a knock in the win at Nottingham Forest last week, and Mile Jedinak, who is a doubt having trained only once this week.

Reserve goalkeeper Jed Steer may need surgery after his shoulder injury in the FA Cup defeat by Peterborough.

Barnsley winger Lloyd Isgrove should be fit after coming off with a dead leg in the 0-0 draw with leaders Wolves.

On-loan Villa midfielder Gary Gardner cannot feature against his parent club.

Fourth-placed Villa, chasing a fourth straight league win, start the day 20 points and 15 places better off than 19th-placed Barnsley.

Match facts

  • Villa have not beaten Barnsley in a home league game for 46 years - since a 2-0 win in January 1972, with goals from Andy Lochhead and Bruce Rioch.
  • Barnsley's 3-0 home defeat at Oakwell in September was their first defeat in four league meetings with Villa.
  • Since their 3-1 win at Villa Park in February 2017, Barnsley have won just four of their last 20 away games in the Championship.
  • Albert Adomah has had a hand in nine goals in 10 league starts against Barnsley (six goals, three assists), scoring a brace at Oakwell in September.
  • Aston Villa have won 11 more points after 27 games this season (47 pts) than at this stage in 2016-17.
  • Adam Hammill (39) has created more goalscoring chances without providing a single assist than any other Championship player this season.

Saturday 20th January 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves27195350203062
2Derby27157544232152
3Cardiff27155740251550
4Aston Villa27138639241547
5Bristol City2713864032847
6Sheff Utd27134104031943
7Leeds27134103729843
8Fulham2711974034642
9Middlesbrough27125103527841
10Preston27101163127441
11Brentford27101074135640
12Ipswich27123124039139
13Norwich27107102731-437
14QPR2789103137-633
15Nottm Forest27102153343-1032
16Millwall27710102930-131
17Sheff Wed27710103034-431
18Reading2778123035-529
19Barnsley2769122737-1027
20Hull27510123944-525
21Bolton2767142545-2025
22Burton2766152146-2524
23Birmingham2765161538-2323
24Sunderland27410132947-1822
