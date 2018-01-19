Preston North End v Birmingham City
-
Preston North End may welcome back Paul Huntington and Josh Earl for Saturday's game against Birmingham City.
Huntington may return from a hamstring injury, while Earl has resumed training after recovering from a knee problem.
Relegation-threatened Birmingham boss Steve Cotterill expects to have to make one enforced change because of injury.
But he has not revealed which Blues player might be out injured as they aim to get back to winning ways after the home defeat by Gary Rowett's Derby.
Blues start the day 23rd in the Championship, one point behind Burton Albion, two points adrift of safety and 18 points behind 10th-placed Preston.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 55%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 19%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Preston, who have lost just one of their last five Championship home games, are unbeaten in their last eight league matches against Birmingham City.
- Blues have won only one of their last 16 league visits to Deepdale - a 2-0 win in February 2001, with goals from Martin Grainger and Andy Johnson.
- Preston have scored 21 goals in the second half of Championship games this season, more than Birmingham (15 in 27 games) have scored overall.
- Steve Cotterill has never won a league match at Deepdale in seven visits with four clubs (Stoke City, Burnley, Portsmouth and Bristol City).