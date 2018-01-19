Leeds United v Millwall
Leeds United boss Thomas Christiansen has said midfielder Adam Forshaw, who joined from Middlesbrough this week, will have to wait for his debut because of a slight injury.
Midfielder Eunan O'Kane starts a three-match ban after a red card at Ipswich.
Millwall midfielder Shane Ferguson could return after six weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.
Striker Tom Elliott, who has not featured since Boxing Day, is fit but defender Byron Webster (knee) is out.
The Lions are the only side in the Championship yet to win away from home this season, having drawn six and lost seven of their 13 games on the road in 2017-18.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 45%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 27%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
MATCH FACTS
- Leeds have won each of their last five home league matches against Millwall since a 2-0 defeat in League One in March 2010.
- The Lions have not won at Elland Road in a second tier fixture since April 1988, with goals from Tony Cascarino and Terry Hurlock securing a 2-1 victory.
- After scoring in 12 successive league games, Leeds are without a goal in their last three. They have not failed to score in four or more since April 2010 when in the third tier, with one of these games coming at home to Millwall.
- Neil Harris featured in Millwall's last league victory at Elland Road in March 2010, playing 74 minutes as the Lions won 2-0.
- Leeds average 1.5 goals and 1.7 points with Samuel Saiz in their starting line-up in the Championship this season compared to one goal and 1.4 points without the suspended attacking midfielder.
- Millwall have used just 21 players this season; three fewer than any other side in the Championship.