Championship
Leeds15:00Millwall
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Millwall

Adam Forshaw
Adam Forshaw made 92 league appearances for Middlesbrough
Follow Saturday's EFL action from 14:00 GMT

Leeds United boss Thomas Christiansen has said midfielder Adam Forshaw, who joined from Middlesbrough this week, will have to wait for his debut because of a slight injury.

Midfielder Eunan O'Kane starts a three-match ban after a red card at Ipswich.

Millwall midfielder Shane Ferguson could return after six weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Striker Tom Elliott, who has not featured since Boxing Day, is fit but defender Byron Webster (knee) is out.

The Lions are the only side in the Championship yet to win away from home this season, having drawn six and lost seven of their 13 games on the road in 2017-18.

SAM's prediction
Home win 45%Draw 28%Away win 27%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

MATCH FACTS

  • Leeds have won each of their last five home league matches against Millwall since a 2-0 defeat in League One in March 2010.
  • The Lions have not won at Elland Road in a second tier fixture since April 1988, with goals from Tony Cascarino and Terry Hurlock securing a 2-1 victory.
  • After scoring in 12 successive league games, Leeds are without a goal in their last three. They have not failed to score in four or more since April 2010 when in the third tier, with one of these games coming at home to Millwall.
  • Neil Harris featured in Millwall's last league victory at Elland Road in March 2010, playing 74 minutes as the Lions won 2-0.
  • Leeds average 1.5 goals and 1.7 points with Samuel Saiz in their starting line-up in the Championship this season compared to one goal and 1.4 points without the suspended attacking midfielder.
  • Millwall have used just 21 players this season; three fewer than any other side in the Championship.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves27195350203062
2Derby27157544232152
3Cardiff27155740251550
4Aston Villa27138639241547
5Bristol City2713864032847
6Sheff Utd27134104031943
7Leeds27134103729843
8Fulham2711974034642
9Middlesbrough27125103527841
10Preston27101163127441
11Brentford27101074135640
12Ipswich27123124039139
13Norwich27107102731-437
14QPR2789103137-633
15Nottm Forest27102153343-1032
16Millwall27710102930-131
17Sheff Wed27710103034-431
18Reading2778123035-529
19Barnsley2769122737-1027
20Hull27510123944-525
21Bolton2767142545-2025
22Burton2766152146-2524
23Birmingham2765161538-2323
24Sunderland27410132947-1822
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC