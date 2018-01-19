Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City

From the section

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay is looking to secure his first league win with the Owls

New signing Joey Pelupessy could play his first game for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls remain without Keiren Westwood, Tom Lees, Fernado Forestieri, Gary Hooper, Barry Bannan, Jack Hunt, Sam Hutchinson and Steven Fletcher.

Cardiff City could give a debut to midfielder Marko Grujic after the Serbia international joined on loan from Liverpool on Thursday.

Joe Ralls (calf) and Lee Tomlin (knee) are major doubts, but winger Kadeem Harris could return to the squad.

SAM's prediction Home win 38% Draw 28% Away win 34%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

