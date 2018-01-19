Stoke City v Huddersfield Town

This will be new Stoke boss Paul Lambert's first Premier League game since his Aston Villa side lost 2-0 at Hull in February 2015

TEAM NEWS

Stoke quartet Ryan Shawcross, Glen Johnson, Erik Pieters and Geoff Cameron all returned to training this week so could be available for Paul Lambert's first game in charge.

New signing Kostas Stafylidis is short of match fitness so is a doubt, whilst Jese remains out for personal reasons.

Alex Pritchard may make his full Huddersfield debut following a substitute appearance last week.

Philip Billing, Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Martin Cranie are nearing returns.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Conor McNamara: "Stoke created several chances at Old Trafford on Monday. Stephen Ireland put two shots wide, showing an expected rustiness in his first Premier League start in almost 1,000 days. Xherdan Shaqiri saw a near-perfect shot miraculously saved by De Gea.

"Although they lost 3-0, there was actually much for new boss Paul Lambert to be positive about in an attacking sense. Defence, however, is a very different matter.

"Stoke have been as flimsy as a wet paper bag and have now conceded the most goals in Europe's top five leagues.

"Huddersfield are looking for their first win in six to maintain a cushion above the relegation zone."

Twitter: @ConorMcNamaraIE

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Stoke manager Paul Lambert on his return to management: "I will have nerves as normal on Saturday but as soon as the whistle blows they will disappear. I'm looking forward to it because I know it will be a great atmosphere.

"I've not had time to sleep just yet because everything has been go, go, go but I'm really enjoying it.

"I managed against Huddersfield Town last season and David Wagner has assembled a good team. We know it will be a tough game but we will be going out to win, just like in every match."

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner on Paul Lambert: "Listen, if you follow Borussia Dortmund, you know Paul Lambert. He was an outstanding midfielder, a working midfielder. He was a little bit like a terrier.

"He played in a very good team, a very successful team as well. He would be a perfect fit for us (as a player). Maybe 25 years younger."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a good game for Paul Lambert to start with because Huddersfield are on the slide. They were hammered at home by West Ham last time out and have not won any of their past six matches.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Stoke are winless in six matches against Huddersfield, losing each of the last three meetings.

Huddersfield haven't won away at Stoke in the top flight since August 1950.

The sides drew at the John Smith's Stadium last month, with a Ramadan Sobhi strike for Stoke cancelling out Tom Ince's goal.

Stoke City

Stoke are winless in four league matches, losing each of their last three and conceding nine goals in the process.

They have conceded 50 league goals, the most in any of Europe's five elite divisions.

Five of the previous six sides to concede 50 goals at this stage of the season were relegated, the exception being Swansea last year.

They have kept a league-low two clean sheets in 2017-18.

Stoke have lost three home Premier League games by three or more goals, more than any other side.

Fourteen of the Potters' 20 points have been won at home.

They are yet to win in four previous games against the three sides promoted to the Premier League this season, drawing two and losing two.

Paul Lambert suffered two home Championship defeats against David Wagner's Huddersfield; his Blackburn side lost 2-0 in April 2016, while Wolves were beaten 1-0 in April 2017.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield are winless in five league games, losing each of the last two.

David Wagner's men have won just one and lost seven of their last 10 away games.

The Terriers are in danger of losing three consecutive league games by three goals or more for the first time since November 1955.

Huddersfield have lost just one of seven league matches against sides that begin the day below them in the table - October's 2-0 defeat at Swansea.

Seven of the last eight goals conceded by Huddersfield have come in the second half.

New signing Alex Pritchard made his Premier League debut in Tottenham's 3-0 home victory against Paul Lambert's Aston Villa in May 2014.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 26% Probability of home win: 50% Probability of away win: 24%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.