Leicester City v Watford

Leicester defender Robert Huth could feature for the first time this season after completing 90 minutes for the development squad this week

TEAM NEWS

Full-back Danny Simpson could return after four weeks out with a hamstring problem, but Wes Morgan remains out.

Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley has a hamstring strain and could be one of eight Hornets players to miss the game.

Defender Craig Cathcart is back in training but nursing a new minor knee injury, while Isaac Success may feature despite a lack of match fitness.

Will Hughes, Kiko Femenia, Miguel Britos, Younes Kaboul and Nathaniel Chalobah all remain long-term absentees.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Motson: "At first glance, this fixture appears to be a mid-table clash with little riding on it. However, both sides will be anxious to turn around their recent poor form.

"Leicester might feel they should have won at Chelsea last weekend, and Claude Puel has them playing attractive football. However, they have been without their regular back four for a while and question marks remain over the future of Riyad Mahrez, who has excelled of late.

"Watford have looked out of sorts ever since Marco Silva was linked to the Everton job in November.

"Their last win at Leicester was a 2-1 Championship victory in 2013. The Foxes' goalscorer that day was a young loanee named Harry Kane. I wonder what's happened to him?"

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Leicester City manager Claude Puel on the future of Riyad Mahrez: "My response is the same - I am happy with him and he is enjoying his football and playing.

"We can see in his performances in the games. He is a very good player and he likes this club, he likes his team-mates and there is a good feeling with him. At this moment nothing is close to happening."

Watford head coach Marco Silva on transfer speculation: "What I can tell you is feedback I have from our board, that of the most important players nobody will be leaving this month.

"This is the feedback I have the last two months. With all the injuries it doesn't make sense if you sell some players. I hope to improve our roster, not sell our most important players."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford's form has been very poor, which is why I am backing Leicester here.

The Foxes had a game in midweek but their FA Cup replay against Fleetwood was not exactly testing and their players should all be pretty fresh.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have won seven of their last nine home league matches against Watford, including the only two Premier League ties (D1, L1).

The Hornets have won just once in seven top-flight visits to Leicester, a 2-1 victory in April 1987 at Filbert Street under Graham Taylor.

Leicester City

Leicester have won only once in six Premier League outings (D2, L3).

Their only home defeat against a side outside the current top four this season was 3-0 at the hands of Palace in December (W5, D1).

The Foxes have kept consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since May.

Leicester's next home goal will be their 300th in the Premier League.

Riyad Mahrez has scored in each of his last four Premier League games against Watford.

Watford

Watford have won just once in their last 10 Premier League games (D2, L7) - however, it came against Leicester on Boxing Day.

They have failed to keep a clean sheet in 11 league fixtures since beating Newcastle 3-0 in November.

Their 23 league games this season have produced 75 goals - only fixtures involving Manchester City (84) and Liverpool (82) have produced more.

Troy Deeney has three goals and three assists in his last seven league starts against Leicester.

Richarlison has attempted 71 shots in the top flight this season, the third most behind Harry Kane (130) and Mo Salah (88).

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 25% Probability of home win: 53% Probability of away win: 22%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.