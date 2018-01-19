Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Arsene Wenger and Roy Hodgson are the Premier League's two oldest managers, with a combined age of 138

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal have Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal available for the first time in 2018 after injuries.

Mesut Ozil could return from a knee problem, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles is a doubt because of illness.

Joel Ward returns for Crystal Palace after a month out with a groin injury, and Yohan Cabaye has overcome a minor complaint.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Andros Townsend, Mamadou Sakho and Scott Dann headline the Eagles' lengthy injury list.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "Almost the last thing Arsenal fans have been thinking about this week is actual football. It's all been about Sanchez, Mikhitaryan and Aubameyang, and who would have thought that Theo Walcott leaving would barely generate a headline?

"Anyway, the 'actual football' has not been going too well for Arsenal, so perhaps it's as well not to dwell on that.

"Roy Hodgson is two years older than Arsene Wenger, but whilst some Gunners' fans think their boss is past his best, Palace supporters are wishing eternal youth on Hodgson.

"The man discarded by England (fair enough) and ridiculed (not fair enough) after Euro 2016, has the kind of spring in his step and twinkle in his eye which Wenger seems to have lost long ago."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "I agree completely that 2018 until now has not been very positive, but I am long enough in the job to know that what is important is how we respond to it and to focus on the performance.

"My personal situation is a bit secondary to all of that, what is important is how the team responds and what we make of 2018.

"We have to very quickly get over this transfer period because, for us especially, this period has been more disturbing than ever. We have such influential players close to the end of their contracts and it has been more destabilising than ever."

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "The fact is we're still in a relegation battle. We're not alone now, we're a little bit less isolated than we were some weeks and months ago and we're happy, of course, about that.

"But we're still in a bigger group of teams now who must be aware that unless they can keep their form going, unless they can keep points coming in, unless they can keep performances at the very highest level, they're going to be involved in a scrap to stay in the league right to the end."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Crystal Palace will be a tough nut for Arsenal to crack but I think Arsene Wenger's side will manage it.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace's only victory in the past 16 league and cup meetings was by 3-0 at Selhurst Park last season (W1, D4, L11).

Palace's sole away league victory at Arsenal was a 2-1 triumph in October 1994, when John Salako scored both of the Eagles' goals.

Arsenal have scored in all 17 home league games against Palace, totally 39 goals - an average of 2.3 per game.

Arsenal

Arsenal are winless in five games in all competitions since they beat Palace in December's reverse fixture.

Arsene Wenger's side have taken only 11 points from the last 27 available to them, winning just twice during this run.

The Gunners have scored in each of their last 25 Premier League home games since a goalless draw against Middlesbrough in October 2016.

They have won only one of their last four games at the Emirates, having been victorious in the previous 12.

Arsenal have conceded 10 goals in their last five league matches.

Crystal Palace

Palace's only defeat in their last 12 league matches came in the reverse fixture against Arsenal last month (W5, D6, L1).

The Eagles could win their opening three league fixtures of a calendar year for the first time since 2002, when they were a second tier side.

They can equal their top-flight club record of six successive away games without defeat.

Roy Hodgson has never won an away Premier League London derby as a manager, losing seven of his previous 10 games, including each of the last four.

Bakary Sako has scored four goals in his last seven appearances in all competitions, having scored just four times in his first 41 matches for Palace.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 20% Probability of home win: 67% Probability of away win: 13%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.