West Ham United v Bournemouth

Marko Arnautovic has been involved in nine goals in his last seven Premier League matches.

TEAM NEWS

West Ham forward Andy Carroll faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hairline ankle fracture.

Javier Hernandez may return from illness, but Cheikhou Kouyate is an injury doubt and Winston Reid is out with a groin injury.

Bournemouth pair Joshua King and Junior Stanislas have been nursing hamstring injuries and will be assessed.

Manager Eddie Howe will recall several players who were rested for the midweek FA Cup replay defeat at Wigan.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "This fixture will always have a small place in West Ham's history as the first Premier League match to be played at the London Stadium. It has been something of a rollercoaster ride for Hammers fans since Michail Antonio's goal won the match that day.

"The recent stability though has offered genuine encouragement. Fifteen points from the last 24 under David Moyes has given them breathing space and belief with their added goal threat.

"They will be confident of continuing that run and ruining Eddie Howe's 100th Premier League match in charge. He will hope Bournemouth's victory over Arsenal will have a galvanising effect, although they haven't won in their last nine visits to the capital."

Twitter: @SteveBowercom

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "We've had to treat the past two results exactly the same way as I don't think there's any point reacting with the highs and lows of results when you're in my position.

"We've been trying to make sure we're as stable as we can be in preparation for this game.

"The mindset has had to change very quickly, as with three games in six days it's a difficult period, there's a lot to think about."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

There was a bit of controversy over the Cherries' late equaliser when these sides drew 3-3 in December and David Moyes might feel he owes them one. I think he will get a bit of revenge for that on Saturday.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

There have been 23 goals in the last five meetings,. The average of 4.6 goals per match is the highest for any Premier League fixture to have been played at least five times.

Sixteen of those 23 goals have been scored in the second half, and eight of them have come in the last 10 minutes.

Bournemouth's only win in five visits to West Ham in all competitions was 4-3 at Upton Park in the Premier League in August 2015.

West Ham United

West Ham are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions (W3, D3).

They could win consecutive Premier League fixtures for the first time since January 2017, when they followed a 3-0 home victory against Crystal Palace with a 3-1 triumph at Middlesbrough.

David Moyes has collected 15 points from his last eight Premier League matches, one more than he managed in his previous 28 matches in the division.

The Hammers have scored 15 goals in six league games - they only had 14 goals after their opening 17 matches of the season.

Marko Arnautovic has been involved in nine goals in his last seven Premier League matches (six goals, three assists).

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are unbeaten in four league games since Christmas (W2, D2).

The Cherries haven't won in their last nine games in London (D2, L7).

This will be Eddie Howe's 100th Premier League game in charge. At the age of 40 years and 52 days on the day of the game, he will be the third youngest English manager to reach this milestone after Glenn Hoddle and Gareth Southgate, who were both 38.

Bournemouth could score at least twice in five consecutive league matches for the first time since a run of seven in a row in the Championship from November to December 2014.

Callum Wilson has scored four Premier League goals in three matches against West Ham, including a hat-trick in August 2015.

Wilson has also scored three goals in his last four Premier League appearances.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 49% Probability of away win: 24%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.