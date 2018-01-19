Burnley v Manchester United

Paul Pogba is unbeaten in his last 35 Premier League appearances since Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Chelsea in October 2016.

TEAM NEWS

Burnley have midfielder Scott Arfield available after a hamstring strain, while Charlie Taylor is likely to play despite nursing sore ribs.

Chris Wood and Stephen Ward remain out and Jonathan Walters had minor knee surgery in midweek after suffering a setback in his recovery.

Manchester United are boosted by the return of Ashley Young after serving a three-game suspension.

Eric Bailly, Michael Carrick and Zlatan Ibrahimovic remain on the sidelines.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: "The first half of Burnley's season was absolutely extraordinary. Their fans must never forget that.

"Their current seven-game run winless is largely down to the high intensity shown to mid-December. It would have been impossible to maintain that with a small squad.

"If they lose this, it'll be four defeats in a row for the first time since May 2015. There'll be fire in their bellies because it's United and they have a good record against them.

"But Jose Mourinho knows a win will bring a legend alive. Exactly 22 years ago, United were 12 points behind leaders Newcastle with 23 games played but they still won the title. They're now 12 points behind Manchester City after 23 Premier League games. Impossible?"

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "If you look, every single club, other than the top six, have had various spells like we've just had.

"Some, who are struggling a little bit down at the bottom, have had three or four spells.

"That's how difficult the Premier League is. When we had a really good run I said the margins were tight and we were on the right side of them. We want to get back to doing that."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Alexis Sanchez could have joined Manchester United in time to feature in this game but, even if he hasn't, his impending arrival will lift the rest of the United team.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United needed a stoppage-time Jesse Lingard goal to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in last month's reverse fixture.

Burnley have won only one of the last 24 meetings in all competitions - a 1-0 Premier League triumph in August 2009.

Robbie Blake's winner in that game is the only goal United have conceded in their last nine visits to Turf Moor in all competitions.

Burnley

Burnley are winless in their last seven fixtures in all competitions, including six in the league.

They could lose their opening four competitive matches of a calendar year for the first time since 1987.

The Clarets have conceded 12 goals in their last six matches in all competitions, having previously let in just 14 goals in 20 games.

Only 16 Premier League goals have been scored at Turf Moor this season, eight fewer than any other stadium.

Burnley are winless in all 49 Premier League matches under Sean Dyche when they have conceded the opening goal, losing 39 of them.

This fixture is Dyche's 100th game as a Premier League manager. His first match was a 3-1 home defeat against Jose Mourinho's Chelsea in August 2014.

Manchester United

Manchester United are on a seven-game unbeaten run, winning four and drawn three.

United have claimed 13 points from five away matches and scored 13 goals in the process.

Jose Mourinho's side have scored at least twice in all but one of their last six matches.

David de Gea has kept a league-high 13 clean sheets, including in each of his last three games.

Paul Pogba has provided a joint-high nine league assists in 13 games this season; four of them of them in his last two appearances.

Romelu Lukaku has scored just once in 10 league games against top-half opposition.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-1 Probability of draw: 24% Probability of home win: 19% Probability of away win: 57%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.