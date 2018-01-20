Attempt missed. Chris Kane (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
East Fife v Brora Rangers
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Goodfellow
- 2Dunsmore
- 4Kane
- 5Page
- 18Linton
- 15MillarSubstituted forThomsonat 45'minutes
- 8Slattery
- 7LamontSubstituted forWilsonat 81'minutes
- 11WilkieBooked at 85mins
- 10Smith
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 6Watson
- 14Wilson
- 17Mutch
- 19Thomson
- 21Cordery
- 77Willis
Brora Rangers
- 1Malin
- 12PicklesBooked at 41mins
- 5Duff
- 4WilliamsonSubstituted forRossat 82'minutes
- 3MacDonaldBooked at 73mins
- 7GrahamBooked at 84mins
- 17MacLean
- 6Morrison
- 18Nicolson
- 10MackaySubstituted forPicklesat 76'minutes
- 9SutherlandSubstituted forBrindleat 83'minutesBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 2Ross
- 8Macleod
- 11Lisle
- 13Brindle
- 15Pickles
- 16Campbell
- 19Hoban
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away20
Live Text
Mark Lamont (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martin MacLean (Brora Rangers).
Booking
Paul Brindle (Brora Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by John Pickles.
Booking
Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kyle Wilkie (East Fife).
Martin MacLean (Brora Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Scott Graham (Brora Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Graham (Brora Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Brora Rangers. Paul Brindle replaces Zander Sutherland.
Substitution
Substitution, Brora Rangers. James Ross replaces Colin Williamson because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Kyle Wilson replaces Mark Lamont.
Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ally MacDonald (Brora Rangers).
Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Pickles (Brora Rangers).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Colin Williamson (Brora Rangers) because of an injury.
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
Scott Graham (Brora Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Scott Graham.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jamie Duff.
Substitution
Substitution, Brora Rangers. James Pickles replaces Steven Mackay.
Attempt missed. Craig Thomson (East Fife) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Ally MacDonald (Brora Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ally MacDonald (Brora Rangers).
Attempt missed. Chris Kane (East Fife) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jamie Duff.
Delay in match Chris Duggan (East Fife) because of an injury.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Colin Williamson.
Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).
Scott Graham (Brora Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Scott Linton (East Fife) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Colin Williamson (Brora Rangers).
Attempt missed. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Patrick Slattery (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.