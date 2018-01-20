Celtic v Brechin City
-
Line-ups
Celtic
- 1Gordon
- 23Lustig
- 35Ajer
- 20Boyata
- 63Tierney
- 8Brown
- 21Ntcham
- 49Forrest
- 42McGregor
- 11Sinclair
- 22Edouard
Substitutes
- 5Simunovic
- 6Bitton
- 10Dembele
- 24de Vries
- 59Miller
- 73Johnston
- 88Kouassi
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 14Lynas
- 2McLean
- 20Crighton
- 15Spark
- 8Graham
- 6Dale
- 29Smith
- 21Sinclair
- 9Jackson
- 18Orsi
Substitutes
- 3Dyer
- 4Fusco
- 10Layne
- 11Watt
- 12O'Neil
- 19O'Neil
- Referee:
- Steven McLean