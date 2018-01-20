Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
Celtic15:00Brechin
Venue: Celtic Park, Scotland

Celtic v Brechin City

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Celtic

  • 1Gordon
  • 23Lustig
  • 35Ajer
  • 20Boyata
  • 63Tierney
  • 8Brown
  • 21Ntcham
  • 49Forrest
  • 42McGregor
  • 11Sinclair
  • 22Edouard

Substitutes

  • 5Simunovic
  • 6Bitton
  • 10Dembele
  • 24de Vries
  • 59Miller
  • 73Johnston
  • 88Kouassi

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 14Lynas
  • 2McLean
  • 20Crighton
  • 15Spark
  • 8Graham
  • 6Dale
  • 29Smith
  • 21Sinclair
  • 9Jackson
  • 18Orsi

Substitutes

  • 3Dyer
  • 4Fusco
  • 10Layne
  • 11Watt
  • 12O'Neil
  • 19O'Neil
Referee:
Steven McLean

