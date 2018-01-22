Albion Rovers v St Johnstone

Tommy Wright's St Johnstone are scheduled to open their 2018 fixtures in Coatbridge on Tuesday

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright says a Scottish Cup run is important for the Perth side "on the pitch and off it, too".

Saints face Albion Rovers at Cliftonhill in Tuesday's rearranged Scottish Cup fourth-round tie.

Forward David McMillan could make his St Johnstone debut but defender Brian Easton has a groin problem and Richard Foster is banned.

"A good run gives the place a lift," said 2014 Scottish Cup winner Wright.

"Hopefully we can have one this season.

"We've gone out to [Queen of the South] early, Kilmarnock early and Partick [Thistle] too, but we have won it and been to two semi-finals in the League Cup.

"We have done reasonably well in the cups, but a run is important on the pitch and off it, too."

Of Easton's injury, Wright said: "It's a problem he's been carrying all season in his groin.

"He had an injection a while back but it has flared up again and we will have to assess it. He may have to get a scan, which may lead to surgery."

Callum Hendry and Paul Paton are carrying knocks, while forward Chris Kane and defender Jason Kerr have returned from loan spells at Queen of the South and defender Keith Watson is back after being loaned to Hartlepool United.

League One Albion Rovers are eighth in their division and are yet to win so far in 2018.

"Let's be honest, the pitch isn't going to be in great nick with the weather being as it has been recently," Wright said.

"It's one of those grounds you can get a great cup tie atmosphere at.

"In the four times I have watched them myself, they have got firepower and have scored a lot of goals this season.

"Their league position is simply because they have conceded almost as many as they've scored - they're that type of team.

"They are an attacking team and we are looking forward to it."