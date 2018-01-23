Livingston 0-1 Falkirk

Livingston and Falkirk could not be separated until very late in the game

Reghan Tumilty's deflected strike in added time put Falkirk into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup at the expense of Livingston.

Tumilty met Louis Longridge's deep cross and side-footed it from 10 yards but it appeared to take a significant touch from Livi defender Alan Lithgow.

Falkirk will now visit Formartine United or Cove Rangers on 10 February.

Bairns midfielder Tom Taiwo suffered what looked to be like a serious injury and was carried off on a stretcher.

Livingston settled into the match quicker than their Championship rivals, indeed Lithgow could have had the West Lothian men in front within in a couple of minutes had Peter Grant not been in the right place at the right time to clear the defender's goal-bound header from Steven Boyd's corner.

Falkirk gradually found their rhythm and on-loan Sunderland striker Andrew Nelson fired a low effort narrowly wide at the near post, before his former Black Cats team-mate Tommy Robson caused trouble with another effort in the box.

Louis Longridge, up against his brother Jackson, fired over from a relatively tight angle as Falkirk looked to maintain momentum at the beginning of the second half.

But Livingston came even closer to opening the scoring as Jackson Longridge's centre was diverted behind just before it reached Boyd. Declan Gallagher looped a volley over from the resulting corner.

Nelson blew a great chance when Livi goalkeeper Neil Alexander fluffed a clearance. The Englishman bore down on goal but blasted his shot high into the stand.

Lee Miller, who left Falkirk last week, entered the fray as a Livingston substitute on the 66th minute and was cheered by both sets of fans.

Another new Livi signing - on-loan Rangers striker Ryan Hardie - watched his looping header drift over as the game heated up with a series of fouls.

Jackson Longridge's challenge on Tom Taiwo earned him a yellow card, but the travelling fans screamed for heavier punishment. Taiwo had to be replaced and received treatment at the side for several minutes before being carried away on a stretcher.

With the tie looking set for a replay, on-loan Ross County winger Tumilty sent it goalwards for his second strike in Falkirk colours.