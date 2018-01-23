Match ends, Livingston 0, Falkirk 1.
Livingston 0-1 Falkirk
Reghan Tumilty's deflected strike in added time put Falkirk into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup at the expense of Livingston.
Tumilty met Louis Longridge's deep cross and side-footed it from 10 yards but it appeared to take a significant touch from Livi defender Alan Lithgow.
Falkirk will now visit Formartine United or Cove Rangers on 10 February.
Bairns midfielder Tom Taiwo suffered what looked to be like a serious injury and was carried off on a stretcher.
Livingston settled into the match quicker than their Championship rivals, indeed Lithgow could have had the West Lothian men in front within in a couple of minutes had Peter Grant not been in the right place at the right time to clear the defender's goal-bound header from Steven Boyd's corner.
Falkirk gradually found their rhythm and on-loan Sunderland striker Andrew Nelson fired a low effort narrowly wide at the near post, before his former Black Cats team-mate Tommy Robson caused trouble with another effort in the box.
Louis Longridge, up against his brother Jackson, fired over from a relatively tight angle as Falkirk looked to maintain momentum at the beginning of the second half.
But Livingston came even closer to opening the scoring as Jackson Longridge's centre was diverted behind just before it reached Boyd. Declan Gallagher looped a volley over from the resulting corner.
Nelson blew a great chance when Livi goalkeeper Neil Alexander fluffed a clearance. The Englishman bore down on goal but blasted his shot high into the stand.
Lee Miller, who left Falkirk last week, entered the fray as a Livingston substitute on the 66th minute and was cheered by both sets of fans.
Another new Livi signing - on-loan Rangers striker Ryan Hardie - watched his looping header drift over as the game heated up with a series of fouls.
Jackson Longridge's challenge on Tom Taiwo earned him a yellow card, but the travelling fans screamed for heavier punishment. Taiwo had to be replaced and received treatment at the side for several minutes before being carried away on a stretcher.
With the tie looking set for a replay, on-loan Ross County winger Tumilty sent it goalwards for his second strike in Falkirk colours.
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 26Halkett
- 5Buchanan
- 4Lithgow
- 2McMillanSubstituted forMullinat 61'minutes
- 8Pittman
- 31GallagherBooked at 62mins
- 6ByrneBooked at 70mins
- 3LongridgeBooked at 79mins
- 10BoydSubstituted forMillerat 66'minutes
- 17RobinsonSubstituted forHardieat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Mullin
- 11Cadden
- 18Miller
- 19Hardie
- 20Maley
- 23De Vita
- 24Thompson
Falkirk
- 1Thomson
- 4Muirhead
- 5Grant
- 3McGhee
- 16Tumilty
- 7TaiwoSubstituted forMcKeeat 81'minutes
- 10Sibbald
- 2KiddSubstituted forBlairat 74'minutes
- 42Robson
- 14LongridgeBooked at 59mins
- 43NelsonSubstituted forJakubiakat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 6McKee
- 21Blair
- 22Jakubiak
- 31Mutch
- 33Loy
- 44Watson
- 45Welsh
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 1,237
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Livingston 0, Falkirk 1.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 0, Falkirk 1. Reghan Tumilty (Falkirk) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Louis Longridge.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Josh Mullin.
Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk).
Lee Miller (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk).
Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Joe McKee replaces Thomas Taiwo because of an injury.
Foul by Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk).
Declan Gallagher (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Thomas Taiwo (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jackson Longridge (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).
Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Declan Gallagher (Livingston).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Craig Halkett.
Attempt missed. Gregor Buchanan (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Thomas Robson.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Ryan Hardie replaces Scott Robinson.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Ryan Blair replaces Lewis Kidd.
Thomas Robson (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Shaun Byrne (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Shaun Byrne (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Lee Miller replaces Steven Boyd.
Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Alex Jakubiak replaces Andrew Nelson.
Attempt missed. Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Josh Mullin.
Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Declan Gallagher (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Declan Gallagher (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Josh Mullin replaces Jack McMillan.
Thomas Taiwo (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).
(Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Livingston).
Booking
Louis Longridge (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.