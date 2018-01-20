Goal! Ayr United 4, Arbroath 1. Craig Moore (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lawrence Shankland.
Ayr United v Arbroath
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Line-ups
Ayr
- 20Ruddy
- 14FergusonBooked at 85mins
- 26Reid
- 5Rose
- 3Boyle
- 11McDaid
- 16Adams
- 7Moffat
- 10ForrestSubstituted forMcGuffieat 90+1'minutes
- 17Shankland
- 9Moore
Substitutes
- 1Hart
- 12McGuffie
- 18Faulds
- 24Murphy
- 25McCowan
Arbroath
- 1HuttonBooked at 85mins
- 2Little
- 4O'Brien
- 3HamiltonBooked at 62mins
- 7LinnSubstituted forMcCordat 65'minutes
- 5YuleSubstituted forGoldat 65'minutes
- 8MartinBooked at 85mins
- 6Whatley
- 11Denholm
- 10Swankie
- 9McIntoshSubstituted forKaderat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Hester
- 14Gold
- 15Kader
- 16McCord
- 17Skelly
- 21Gomes
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
- Attendance:
- 1,151
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away10
- Corners
- Home6
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Goal!
Attempt saved. Omar Kader (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Craig McGuffie replaces Alan Forrest.
Attempt saved. Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Omar Kader (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Adams (Ayr United).
Attempt missed. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Patrick Boyle.
Attempt blocked. Ryan McCord (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).
Jamie Adams (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Craig Reid.
Booking
David Ferguson (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Omar Kader (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Ferguson (Ayr United).
Booking
David Hutton (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Scott Martin (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 3, Arbroath 1. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Scott Martin (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United).
Attempt missed. Scott Martin (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 2, Arbroath 1. Ryan McCord (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Ryan McCord (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
Attempt blocked. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Scott Martin (Arbroath).
Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Scott Martin (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Moffat (Ayr United).
Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Omar Kader replaces Leighton McIntosh.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Ryan McCord replaces Bobby Linn.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. David Gold replaces Blair Yule.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.