Dunfermline Athletic v Greenock Morton
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 25Robinson
- 2Williamson
- 5Morris
- 4Mvoto
- 14Talbot
- 15Paton
- 27ShielsSubstituted forHigginbothamat 67'minutes
- 8WedderburnBooked at 42mins
- 11CardleBooked at 60minsSubstituted forCraigenat 67'minutes
- 9McManus
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 6Ashcroft
- 7Higginbotham
- 16Ryan
- 17Aird
- 20Gill
- 23Smith
- 28Craigen
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 4O'WareBooked at 77mins
- 19Gasparotto
- 26Iredale
- 6Doyle
- 3Murdoch
- 12Tidser
- 14Harkins
- 15Tiffoney
- 7OliverSubstituted forMcHughat 90'minutes
- 25RossBooked at 12minsSubstituted forQuitongoat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Quitongo
- 11McHugh
- 16Strapp
- 17Russell
- 20Brennan
- 21Langan
- 36Hynes
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 2,573
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Michael Tidser (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Tiffoney (Morton).
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Robert McHugh replaces Gary Oliver.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 1, Morton 2. Jai Quitongo (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gary Oliver.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jack Iredale.
Attempt saved. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Jean-Yves Mvoto (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Thomas O'Ware (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas O'Ware (Morton).
Attempt saved. Jack Iredale (Morton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Callum Morris.
Callum Morris (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jai Quitongo (Morton).
Jean-Yves Mvoto (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jai Quitongo (Morton).
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Andy Murdoch (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Scott Tiffoney (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).
Jack Iredale (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Kallum Higginbotham replaces Dean Shiels.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. James Craigen replaces Joe Cardle.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Jai Quitongo replaces Frank Ross.
Foul by Dean Shiels (Dunfermline Athletic).
Frank Ross (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Michael Paton (Dunfermline Athletic).
Frank Ross (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic).
Frank Ross (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jack Iredale.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 1, Morton 1. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicky Clark.