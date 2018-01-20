Goal! Kilmarnock 1, Ross County 0. Lee Erwin (Kilmarnock) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Kilmarnock v Ross County
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
- 1MacDonald
- 2O'Donnell
- 16BoydBooked at 45minsSubstituted forFindlayat 45'minutes
- 5Broadfoot
- 12Taylor
- 6Power
- 8Dicker
- 7McKenzie
- 25BrophySubstituted forErwinat 72'minutes
- 9BoydSubstituted forKiltieat 73'minutes
- 11Jones
Substitutes
- 10Kiltie
- 15Thomas
- 17Findlay
- 18Waters
- 22Erwin
- 29Burke
- 34Lyle
Ross County
- 31McCarey
- 3Naismith
- 15Davies
- 4Routis
- 28van der Weg
- 17DraperBooked at 39mins
- 25O'Brien
- 18LindsaySubstituted forChowat 9'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 7GardyneSubstituted forEaglesat 76'minutes
- 12EffiongSubstituted forSchalkat 86'minutes
- 22Mckay
Substitutes
- 2Fraser
- 8Chow
- 10Schalk
- 24Dingwall
- 33Eagles
- 51Munro
- 59Maciver
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 3,595
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Goal!
Dismissal
Tim Chow (Ross County) is shown the red card.
Penalty Kilmarnock. Rory McKenzie draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Tim Chow (Ross County) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Alex Schalk replaces Inih Effiong.
Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Billy McKay (Ross County).
Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jim O'Brien (Ross County).
Foul by Lee Erwin (Kilmarnock).
Jim O'Brien (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lee Erwin (Kilmarnock).
Christopher Routis (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Chris Eagles replaces Michael Gardyne.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Greg Kiltie replaces Kris Boyd.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Lee Erwin replaces Eamonn Brophy.
Attempt missed. Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Attempt missed. Jason Naismith (Ross County) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock).
Inih Effiong (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christopher Routis (Ross County).
Foul by Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock).
Jim O'Brien (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock).
Jim O'Brien (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Kenny van der Weg.
Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).
Ross Draper (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock).
Kenny van der Weg (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Davies (Ross County).
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Stuart Findlay replaces Scott Boyd.
Second Half
Second Half begins Kilmarnock 0, Ross County 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Kilmarnock 0, Ross County 0.
Booking
Scott Boyd (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Scott Boyd (Kilmarnock).