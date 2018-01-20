Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
Kilmarnock1Ross County0

Kilmarnock v Ross County

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 16BoydBooked at 45minsSubstituted forFindlayat 45'minutes
  • 5Broadfoot
  • 12Taylor
  • 6Power
  • 8Dicker
  • 7McKenzie
  • 25BrophySubstituted forErwinat 72'minutes
  • 9BoydSubstituted forKiltieat 73'minutes
  • 11Jones

Substitutes

  • 10Kiltie
  • 15Thomas
  • 17Findlay
  • 18Waters
  • 22Erwin
  • 29Burke
  • 34Lyle

Ross County

  • 31McCarey
  • 3Naismith
  • 15Davies
  • 4Routis
  • 28van der Weg
  • 17DraperBooked at 39mins
  • 25O'Brien
  • 18LindsaySubstituted forChowat 9'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 7GardyneSubstituted forEaglesat 76'minutes
  • 12EffiongSubstituted forSchalkat 86'minutes
  • 22Mckay

Substitutes

  • 2Fraser
  • 8Chow
  • 10Schalk
  • 24Dingwall
  • 33Eagles
  • 51Munro
  • 59Maciver
Referee:
Bobby Madden
Attendance:
3,595

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home9
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Kilmarnock 1, Ross County 0. Lee Erwin (Kilmarnock) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Dismissal

Tim Chow (Ross County) is shown the red card.

Penalty Kilmarnock. Rory McKenzie draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Tim Chow (Ross County) after a foul in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Alex Schalk replaces Inih Effiong.

Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Billy McKay (Ross County).

Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jim O'Brien (Ross County).

Foul by Lee Erwin (Kilmarnock).

Jim O'Brien (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lee Erwin (Kilmarnock).

Christopher Routis (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Chris Eagles replaces Michael Gardyne.

Substitution

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Greg Kiltie replaces Kris Boyd.

Substitution

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Lee Erwin replaces Eamonn Brophy.

Attempt missed. Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Attempt missed. Jason Naismith (Ross County) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock).

Inih Effiong (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christopher Routis (Ross County).

Foul by Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock).

Jim O'Brien (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock).

Jim O'Brien (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Kenny van der Weg.

Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).

Ross Draper (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock).

Kenny van der Weg (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrew Davies (Ross County).

Substitution

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Stuart Findlay replaces Scott Boyd.

Second Half

Second Half begins Kilmarnock 0, Ross County 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Kilmarnock 0, Ross County 0.

Booking

Scott Boyd (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Scott Boyd (Kilmarnock).

Top Stories