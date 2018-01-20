Match ends, Queen of the South 1, Partick Thistle 2.
Queen of the South 1-2 Partick Thistle
Conor Sammon scored a goal in each half as Partick Thistle battled past Queen of the South to reach the Scottish Cup fifth round.
Sammon gave the struggling Scottish Premiership visitors the lead with a first-half effort.
Ross Fergusson levelled after the break for Queens when Niall Keown's attempted clearance ricocheted off the striker into the net.
Sammon struck the decisive goal with a late deflected effort.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2Rooney
- 4FordyceSubstituted forCameronat 61'minutes
- 5Brownlie
- 24Mercer
- 25DykesBooked at 51mins
- 12Thomson
- 8Rankin
- 23BeermanSubstituted forMurrayat 69'minutes
- 18FergussonSubstituted forStirlingat 82'minutes
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 6Cameron
- 7Stirling
- 17Murray
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 22Akubuine
- 26Gourlay
Partick Thistle
- 1Cerny
- 16McGinnBooked at 68mins
- 5Keown
- 6Osman
- 3Booth
- 13Barton
- 10ErskineSubstituted forMcCarthyat 84'minutes
- 19Edwards
- 7Spittal
- 11LawlessSubstituted forDoolanat 72'minutes
- 18Sammon
Substitutes
- 2Dumbuya
- 9Doolan
- 12Scully
- 20Nisbet
- 21Penrice
- 24McCarthy
- 39Storey
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 2,338
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen of the South 1, Partick Thistle 2.
Attempt saved. Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Abdul Osman.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Paul McGinn.
Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew McCarthy (Partick Thistle).
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Andrew McCarthy replaces Chris Erskine.
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Abdul Osman.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Andy Stirling replaces Ross Fergusson.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 1, Partick Thistle 2. Conor Sammon (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Ross Fergusson (Queen of the South).
Adam Barton (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.
Niall Keown (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Fergusson (Queen of the South).
Attempt missed. Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Adam Barton.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Kris Doolan replaces Steven Lawless.
Attempt saved. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Scott Mercer.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Connor Murray replaces Myles Beerman.
Booking
Paul McGinn (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul McGinn (Partick Thistle).
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Kyle Cameron.
Attempt blocked. Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Kyle Cameron replaces Callum Fordyce because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
John Rankin (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle).
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 1, Partick Thistle 1. Ross Fergusson (Queen of the South) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the top right corner. Assisted by Myles Beerman.
Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Booking
Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Paul McGinn (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.