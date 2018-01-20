Queen of the South 1-2 Partick Thistle

From the section

Conor Sammon scored a goal in each half as Partick Thistle battled past Queen of the South to reach the Scottish Cup fifth round.

Sammon gave the struggling Scottish Premiership visitors the lead with a first-half effort.

Ross Fergusson levelled after the break for Queens when Niall Keown's attempted clearance ricocheted off the striker into the net.

Sammon struck the decisive goal with a late deflected effort.