Motherwell 2-0 Hamilton Academical
Motherwell knocked local rivals Hamilton out of the Scottish Cup thanks to two first-half goals.
The home side were handed an advantage when Hamilton defender Scott McMann sent a pass back straight into his own net.
Craig Tanner doubled the lead from the penalty spot, after Curtis Main was brought down by Alex Gogic.
Hamilton struggled to create chances, with David Templeton coming closest with a long-range shot.
Carl McHugh almost extended his side's lead late on, sending a looping header off the bar and then an overhead kick from the rebound over high over the goal.
Motherwell
- 1Carson
- 2Tait
- 21Kipre
- 19AldredSubstituted forHammellat 37'minutes
- 18Dunne
- 15Rose
- 27TannerBooked at 20mins
- 8McHugh
- 22CampbellBooked at 70mins
- 23CiftciSubstituted forBigirimanaat 66'minutes
- 9MainSubstituted forFisherat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Hammell
- 4Grimshaw
- 5Bigirimana
- 13Griffiths
- 17Fisher
- 24Newell
- 26MacLean
Hamilton
- 1Woods
- 13Gogic
- 5Tomas
- 3McMann
- 21DonatiSubstituted forRedmondat 45'minutes
- 22LyonBooked at 39mins
- 25FergusonSubstituted forCunninghamat 77'minutes
- 18MacKinnon
- 7Imrie
- 9BinghamSubstituted forHughesat 80'minutes
- 16Templeton
Substitutes
- 6Gillespie
- 10Redmond
- 12Fulton
- 23Hughes
- 24Tierney
- 27Want
- 28Cunningham
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
- Attendance:
- 4,725
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Full Time
Attempt missed. Craig Tanner (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Steven Hammell (Motherwell).
David Templeton (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Alex Fisher (Motherwell) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Steven Hammell (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Templeton (Hamilton Academical).
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Ronan Hughes replaces Rakish Bingham.
Attempt missed. Carl McHugh (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Carl McHugh (Motherwell) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Craig Tanner (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Xavier Tomas (Hamilton Academical).
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Alex Fisher replaces Curtis Main.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Ross Cunningham replaces Lewis Ferguson because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Allan Campbell (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Darren Lyon.
Booking
Allan Campbell (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.
Allan Campbell (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Hamilton Academical).
Foul by Craig Tanner (Motherwell).
Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Gael Bigirimana replaces Nadir Ciftci.
Attempt saved. Lewis Ferguson (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Nadir Ciftci (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Xavier Tomas (Hamilton Academical).
Attempt saved. Nadir Ciftci (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Darian MacKinnon.
Foul by Allan Campbell (Motherwell).
Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Carl McHugh (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Curtis Main (Motherwell).
Alexander Gogic (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Allan Campbell (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical).
Foul by Curtis Main (Motherwell).
Alexander Gogic (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Scott McMann.
Attempt missed. David Templeton (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Richard Tait.
Attempt missed. Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.