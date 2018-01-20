Motherwell 2-0 Hamilton Academical

Motherwell midfielder Craig Tanner sealed victory against Hamilton with a penalty kick

Motherwell knocked local rivals Hamilton out of the Scottish Cup thanks to two first-half goals.

The home side were handed an advantage when Hamilton defender Scott McMann sent a pass back straight into his own net.

Craig Tanner doubled the lead from the penalty spot, after Curtis Main was brought down by Alex Gogic.

Hamilton struggled to create chances, with David Templeton coming closest with a long-range shot.

Carl McHugh almost extended his side's lead late on, sending a looping header off the bar and then an overhead kick from the rebound over high over the goal.

More to follow