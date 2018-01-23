Goal! Peterhead 1, Dumbarton 1. Jason Brown (Peterhead) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Mason Robertson.
Peterhead v Dumbarton
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 2Brown
- 5McCracken
- 3Robertson
- 22McIlduff
- 6Ferry
- 8Brown
- 7Stevenson
- 33GibsonBooked at 14mins
- 20Leitch
- 14McLean
Substitutes
- 4Norris
- 9McAllister
- 11Riley
- 17Adams
- 18Brown
- 21Hobday
Dumbarton
- 1Gallacher
- 2Smith
- 4Dowie
- 55Barr
- 15Hill
- 7Gallagher
- 6Carswell
- 14Hutton
- 8Wilson
- 10Walsh
- 23Russell
Substitutes
- 11Johnston
- 19Ewings
- 20Froxylias
- 21Handling
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Goal!
Foul by Dougie Hill (Dumbarton).
Russell McLean (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Iain Russell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).
Mason Robertson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Walsh (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Iain Russell (Dumbarton).
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Craig Barr (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).
Booking
William Gibson (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.
Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0, Dumbarton 1. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.
Dougie Hill (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Mason Robertson.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Simon Ferry.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
