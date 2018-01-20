Scottish League Two
Montrose1Clyde3

Montrose v Clyde

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 1Millar
  • 4Allan
  • 14Dillon
  • 18Campbell
  • 3Steeves
  • 12HaySubstituted forCallaghanat 54'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 17Redman
  • 24Milne
  • 22McLarenSubstituted forWebsterat 45'minutes
  • 9FraserBooked at 69mins
  • 16JohnstonSubstituted forTemplemanat 53'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Masson
  • 7Webster
  • 8Watson
  • 10Templeman
  • 19Callaghan
  • 20Campbell
  • 23Rennie

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Lang
  • 4McNiff
  • 5Home
  • 6Lamont
  • 7Cuddihy
  • 8Nicoll
  • 11LoveSubstituted forDuffieat 83'minutes
  • 3Stewart
  • 9Goodwillie
  • 10Millar

Substitutes

  • 12Lowdon
  • 14Ramsay
  • 15Osadolor
  • 16Duffie
  • 17Ferguson
  • 18Henry
  • 21Gourlay
Referee:
Kevin Graham
Attendance:
543

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home8
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home11
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away9

Live Text

Foul by Iain Campbell (Montrose).

David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Martin McNiff (Clyde).

Attempt missed. Kieran Duffie (Clyde) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).

Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Sean Dillon (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Callum Home.

Attempt blocked. Liam Callaghan (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Kieran Duffie replaces Ally Love.

Attempt blocked. Chris Templeman (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Tom Lang.

Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Ally Love (Clyde) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top right corner.

Booking

Liam Callaghan (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Liam Callaghan (Montrose).

Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Jamie Redman.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Iain Campbell.

Foul by Andrew Steeves (Montrose).

Mark Lamont (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Booking

Gary Fraser (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Gary Fraser (Montrose).

Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 1, Clyde 3. Gary Fraser (Montrose) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Montrose. Chris Templeman draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) after a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Chris Templeman (Montrose).

Callum Home (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 0, Clyde 3. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by David Goodwillie.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Blair Currie.

Attempt saved. Chris Templeman (Montrose) header from very close range is saved in the top left corner.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Kevin Nicoll.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Tom Lang.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Callum Home.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Callum Home.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Liam Callaghan replaces Kerr Hay.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose2213543223944
2Peterhead19141453233043
3Stenhousemuir20105535251035
4Annan Athletic218762517831
5Stirling1993737261130
6Elgin209383336-330
7Berwick1963101433-1921
8Clyde193882333-1017
9Edinburgh City2043131532-1715
10Cowdenbeath1916121029-199
View full Scottish League Two table

