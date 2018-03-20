Match ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Cowdenbeath 2.
Stenhousemuir v Cowdenbeath
-
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1McMinn
- 4Dunlop
- 3DunlopBooked at 89mins
- 5Donaldson
- 2MeechanSubstituted forCunninghamat 90'minutes
- 10Paton
- 6Ferry
- 8PatersonSubstituted forFernsat 64'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 11Cook
- 7McGuigan
- 9McMenaminSubstituted forLongworthat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Marsh
- 14Murray
- 15Ferns
- 16Longworth
- 17Foden
- 18Cunningham
- 19Scott
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2MullenBooked at 62mins
- 4PyperBooked at 36mins
- 5GilfillanBooked at 5minsSubstituted forRumsbyat 68'minutes
- 3SwannSubstituted forReillyat 80'minutes
- 7CoxSubstituted forMcInallyat 90'minutes
- 8Malcolm
- 6Miller
- 10Smith
- 9Sheerin
- 11BuchananBooked at 83mins
Substitutes
- 12Rumsby
- 14McInally
- 15Luke
- 16Reilly
- 17Penman
- 18Whittaker
- 19Fotheringham
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
- Attendance:
- 312
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Cowdenbeath 2.
Attempt saved. Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Matthew McInally replaces David Cox.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Sandy Cunningham replaces Ross Meechan.
Booking
Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir).
Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt blocked. Jamie Longworth (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt blocked. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ben Reilly (Cowdenbeath).
Booking
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).
Delay in match Ben Reilly (Cowdenbeath) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Ben Reilly replaces Harvey Swann.
Delay in match David McGurn (Cowdenbeath) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Jamie Longworth (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ross Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Cowdenbeath 2. Jamie Longworth (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alan Cook.
Jamie Longworth (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Scott Rumsby replaces Bryan Gilfillan because of an injury.
Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Jamie Longworth replaces Colin McMenamin.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Eddie Ferns replaces Nicki Paterson.
Booking
Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.