Scottish Gossip: SFA, Michael O'Neill, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs, Killie

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

The Scottish FA have agreed a compensation deal with their Irish counterparts and will this week open talks with top target Michael O'Neill over becoming the new Scotland manager. (Herald)

Falkirk's 18-year-old defender Tony Gallacher will train with Liverpool this week as Reds boss Jurgen Klopp ponders a move for the Bairns kid. (Scottish Sun)

Hull City have made a bid for Aberdeen's 21-year-old defender Scott McKenna, with Tigers boss Nigel Adkins determined to land the player this month. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers insists in Scott Sinclair's "poor" season so far the winger has still been far better than most players he is competing against in terms of goals and assists. (Herald)

Falkirk youngster Tony Gallacher has the chance to impress at Liverpool this week

Rodgers has also told critics to lay off his defence, pointing out that Celtic failed to qualify for the Champions League in a season when they had £75m defender Virgil van Dijk at centre back. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian striker Simon Murray wants to stay and fight for his place in the team as the Easter Road outfit reject a six-figure bid from Turkish side Elazigspor for the hitman, who has scored 14 goals this season. (Scotsman)

Speaking at the launch of his new mental health charity, Kris Boyd says he wants to follow the lead of Hibs head coach Neil Lennon, who Boyd insists saved lives by opening up about his battle with depression. (Herald)

Rangers have made contact with Hamilton Academical as they attempt to sign Scotland under-21 midfielder Greg Docherty, who is contracted to the Accies until summer 2020. (Scottish Sun)

With Cardiff City also interested in the player, Hamilton will hold out for a £600,000 fee for midfielder Docherty. (Daily Record)

Mexican striker Eduardo Herrera could be heading home with Rangers trying to agree a £1m fee with Santos Laguna for the 29-year-old. (Scottish Sun)

Herrera has no intention of leaving Rangers, insisting he is "living his dream" by playing in Europe and is determined to fight for a place in the team. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes would love to extend Ryan Christie's stay at the club beyond this season's loan deal, but admits it's up to the player and his parent club Celtic to decide where his future lies. (Herald)

Rangers' Niko Kranjcar is convinced team-mate Josh Windass has the quality to star in England's Premier League. (Daily Record)

Midfielder Greg Docherty is a top target for Rangers boss Graeme Murty this month

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon says it is "heartbreaking" that left back David Gray could miss the rest of the season due to an Achilles injury. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock have opened talks with striker Kris Boyd as they look to extend the in-form 34-year-old's contract until 2019 - with Boyd having scored six goals in his last five matches. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors lock Greg Peterson is determined to make the most of his chance when he starts against Leinster in the European Champions Cup in Dublin this weekend. (Herald)

Scottish runner Laura Muir admits it will be mentally difficult to miss out on the Commonwealth Games in April due to her studies. (Herald)