Leicester City: Fousseni Diabate joins Foxes from Gazelec Ajaccio

Fousseni Diabate has represented Mali at under-20 and under-23 level

Leicester have signed Malian forward Fousseni Diabate from French Ligue 2 side Gazelec Ajaccio for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Premier League club.

A Stade Rennais academy product, he can play as a winger or striker and has made 20 appearances for his club this season.

Diabate has represented Mali at both under-20 and under-23 level.

