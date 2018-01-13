Peterhead: In-form striker Rory McAllister targets League Tow title

Rory McAllister came through Aberdeen's youth system before moving to Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2005

Free-scoring striker Rory McAllister hopes his goals will fire Peterhead to the League Two title.

McAllister has scored 26 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions this season, with the Blue Toon one point behind league leaders Montrose.

"We've had a few good results over the last four or five weeks and we've got a bit of momentum now," McAllister told BBC Scotland.

"Hopefully we can pip Montrose to the title."

McAllister, 30, is no stranger to the higher reaches of the goal-scoring charts. In the 2013-14 campaign he netted 33 times in 35 appearances to help the Balmoor men to the League Two title. Then in the 2015-16 season he scored 31 goals in 41 appearances in League One.

The former Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Brechin City man has scored in his last seven consecutive games.

"If it keeps going the way it is, I've got a good chance of reaching those targets and hopefully smashing them," said McAllister.

Rory McAllister scored in a League Cup win against Hearts earlier this season

"If I do that then there's no reason why we can't go on to win the league.

"It's good to be top goal-scorer but it's more important that the team is heading in the right direction. Hopefully we'll win League Two this year and get back to League One."

McAllister rejected a move to St Mirren in 2011 to complete his plumbing qualifications, and maintains he has no regrets about how his career has unfolded.

"None at all, really, to be honest," he added.

"There were a couple of clubs interested but I opted to finish off my qualification and come to Peterhead.

"I've enjoyed it since I came here - it's just one of those clubs that's really good to play for and we've had some successful seasons since I've been here."