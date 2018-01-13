Premier League results: Chelsea held by Leicester, West Brom end long wait for win

Chelsea were on the defensive for large periods against Leicester at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Leicester at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, on a day that saw the bottom half of the table remain incredibly tight.

Antonio Conte's side could have moved above Manchester United and up to second but were outplayed by a Foxes team that wasted several good chances and ended the game with 10 men after Ben Chilwell picked up a second booking.

Instead, most of the drama came in the lower half of the table - with eight points separating the bottom 10 teams.

West Brom won their opening two matches of the league season but had then gone 20 top-flight fixtures with victory going into Saturday's encounter against Brighton.

But a week after Alan Pardew got his first win as Baggies boss with a 2-0 victory at Exeter in the FA Cup, there was even better news for the 56-year-old as his side finally picked up three points with a 2-0 win, lifting them to 18th in the table.

Defender Jonny Evans puts the Baggies on top with an an early header before Craig Dawson extended their advantage after the break.

It looked as though bottom side Swansea would remain level on points with West Brom when Jordan Ayew put the Welsh side in front at Newcastle but they were pegged back when Joselu shot through the legs of Alfie Mawson as that match finished 1-1.

Earlier in the season, Frank de Boer's short tenure as Crystal Palace manager ended after defeat against Burnley, but that all seems long ago and the Eagles revival under Roy Hodgson continued with a 1-0 victory over the Clarets.

The London side had lost just one of 11 league matches before Saturday and claimed another three points when Bakary Sako's first-half strike eluded Nick Pope.

West Ham scored three goals in 15 second-half minutes as David Moyes celebrated 20 years in management with a 4-1 win at Huddersfield.

And there was a controversial draw as the match between Watford and Southampton - the league's two most out-of-form sides - finished 2-2.

James Ward-Prowse scored with two precise first-half finishes to put Saints in control before Andre Gray gave the home fans hope with a header early in the second half.

Abdoulaye Doucoure then scored a late equaliser with a goal that the away players seemed to feel involved a handball.

Tottenham can move level on points with fourth-placed Liverpool if they defeat Everton at Wembley in Saturday's seventh and final Premier League game.

