BBC Sport - Huddersfield 1-4 West Ham: David Moyes praises "terrific" Hammers

West Ham were terrific - Moyes

David Moyes says his West Ham players were "terrific" during their 4-1 win at Huddersfield and adds that he would like to make "a couple" of new signings in the January transfer window.

MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield Town 1-4 West Ham United

Watch all the highlights from Saturday's fixtures on Match of the Day, Saturday 13 January at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Premier League manager reaction

Video

West Ham were terrific - Moyes

Video

Chelsea players are 'tired', says Conte

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Puel says Leicester 'lost two points' in Chelsea draw

Video

Watford didn't have right attitude in first half - Silva

  • From the section Watford
Video

Spurs deserved to win - Pochettino

Video

Moyes hails 'great' Hammers performance

Video

Bad refereeing decisions cost us - Wenger

Video

We deserved three points - Conte

Video

Football chiefs don't care about players - Guardiola

Video

Watford showed Man City too much respect - Silva

Video

Spurs were lucky but deserved win - Pochettino

Video

Assistant apologised for Spurs' offside goal - Carvalhal

Video

Persistence rewarded with late Carroll winner - Moyes

Video

Tired minds cost Baggies a point - Pardew

Video

Saints didn't read game well enough - Pellegrino

Video

Hodgson impressed by 'phenomenal' Palace work rate

Video

Klopp pleased with 'fantastic' Liverpool attitude

Video

I am still best-placed to manage Stoke - Hughes

  • From the section Stoke
Video

Puel 'surprised' by Leicester's fitness in victory

Video

Newcastle work rate deserved victory - Benitez

Video

Burnley have come a long way in a year - Dyche

Video

Huddersfield didn't take chances - Wagner

Video

Draw feels like two points lost - Hughton

Video

We made it difficult for ourselves - Cherries boss Howe

Top Stories