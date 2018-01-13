BBC Sport - Huddersfield 1-4 West Ham: David Wagner says Hammers goals came 'too easily'
West Ham's goals were too easy - Wagner
Huddersfield manager David Wagner says West Ham's goals came "too easily" and his players were "below par" during their 4-1 home defeat to West Ham.
